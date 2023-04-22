Mumbai student arrested for smuggling drugs from Manali

A student who claimed to be on a trekking trip was arrested by Borivali Police for smuggling drugs from Manali to Mumbai. The Borivali Anti-Terrorism Cell team found Manali Charas worth Rs. 1.5 lakh in the possession of the student.

According to officials, the student arrested for drug possession had been bringing drugs from Manali to supply to fellow students in Mumbai. The police are now searching for a bigger drug dealer in Manali. The Borivali Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) team was on patrol in the Borivali area around 4:30 pm when they noticed some individuals behaving suspiciously near Neel Tower Society in the Borivali Govind Nagar area.

According to the police, after the person was apprehended and interrogated, they discovered that he was carrying packets of high-quality drugs from Manali. Upon examination, it was confirmed that the drugs were indeed from Manali.

After interrogation, it was discovered that a student residing in the Poisar area of Kandivali in Mumbai had been engaged in drug trafficking for an extended period.

According to the police, during the interrogation, the student revealed that he used to travel to Manali under the guise of trekking and would then smuggle the drugs back to Mumbai to distribute them among his peers.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered that the student in question had made multiple trips to Manali and had been supplying charas to other students in Mumbai. The Borivali ATC team has launched a search for the drug dealer in Manali who supplied the charas to the student. The accused student was presented before a court, which remanded him in police custody for two days.