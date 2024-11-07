Mumbai Suburban Assembly Constituency: 26 Constituencies and 315 Candidates in Fray in Suburbs in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election
By Lal Mohmmad Shaikh | Published: November 7, 2024 06:20 PM2024-11-07T18:20:55+5:302024-11-07T18:20:55+5:30
A total of 4,140 candidates from various political parties, including major alliances like the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas ...
A total of 4,140 candidates from various political parties, including major alliances like the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have filed nomination papers for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20. On Monday, November, 2,983 candidates withdrew their candidatures from 7,078, leaving 5 2,983 candidates in the race.
In the Mumbai suburbs, 315 candidates are contesting across 26 constituencies for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections 2024. These seats are considered crucial in shaping the next government in Maharashtra. Parties winning the majority of seats in the Mumbai suburbs are believed to gain a significant advantage in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.
Also Read | Maha Vikas Aghadi Election Campaign Song Video: MVA Releases New Theme Song for Maharashtra Assembly Polls.
Both the Mahayuti and the MVA have set their sights on the 26 key constituencies in the Mumbai suburbs. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP fielded candidates in 12 seats, the Shiv Sena contested in 9 seats, and the MVA-allied Congress contested in 3 seats. One seat each went to the NCP and the Samajwadi Party.
Maharashtra will have single-phase voting on 288 seats, and the total number of voters in the state is around 9.63 crore. Voting in the state is scheduled to take place on November 20, while the votes and results will be counted and announced on November 23.
Assembly Constituency
Mahayuti Candidate
MVA Candidate
MNS, Others
Borivali
Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP)
Sanjay Bhosle (Thackeray Group)
Kunal Mainkar (MNS)
Dahisar
Manisha Chaudhary (BJP)
Vinod Ghosalkar (Thackeray Group)
Mahesh Farkase (MNS)
Thane
Prakash Surve (Shinde Group)
Udesh Patekar (Thackeray Group)
Vikas Shirsat (Deprived)
Kandivali
Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP)
Kalu Budhelia (Congress)
Dinesh Salvi (MNS)
Charkop
Yogesh Sagar (BJP)
Yashwant Singh (Congress)
Dilip Lingayat (Deprived)
Malad
Vinod Shelar (BJP)
Aslam Sheikh (Congress)
Ajay Rokde (Disqualified)
Jogeshwari East
Nisha Waikar (Shinde Group)
Anant (Baby) Male (Thackeray Group)
Parameshwar Ranshur (Deprived)
Dindoshi
Sanjay Nirupam (Shinde Group)
Sunil Prabhu (Thackeray Group)
Bhaskar Parab (MNS)
Goregaon
Vidya Thakur (BJP) Samir Desai
Samir Desai (Shiv Sena UBT)
Versova
Bharti Lovekar (BJP)
Harun Khan (Thackeray Group)
Sandesh Desai (MNS)
Andheri West
Amit Satam (BJP)
Ashok Jadhav (Congress)
Patitapavan Nitya (BSP)
Andheri East
Murji Patel (Shinde Group)
Rituja Latke (Thackeray Group)
Sanjeev Kumar Kalkori (Deprived)
Mulund
Mihir Kotecha (BJP)
Rakesh Shetty (Congress)
Pradeep Shirsat (Deprived)
Vikroly
Suvarna Karanje (Shinde Group)
Sunil Raut (Thackeray Group)
Vishwajit Dholam
Bhandup West
Ashok Patil (Shinde Group)
Ramesh Korgaonkar (Thackeray Group)
Shirish Sawant (MNS)
Ghatkopar West
Ram Kadam (BJP)
Sanjay Bhalerao (Thackeray Group)
Ganesh Chukkal (MNS)
Ghatkopar East
Parag Shah (BJP)
Rakhi Jadhav (Sharad Pawar Group)
Sandeep Kulthe (MNS)
Mankhurd Shivajinagar
Nawab Malik (Ajit Pawar Group)
Abu Azmi (SP)
Jagdish Khandekar (MNS)
Vileparle
Parag Alwani (BJP)
Sandeep Naik (Thackeray Group)
Julie Shende (MNS)
Chandivali
Dilip Lande (Shinde Group)
Naseem Khan (Congress)
Mahendra Bhanushali
Kurla
Mangesh Kudalkar (Shinde Group)
Pravina Morajkar (Thackeray Group)
Pradeep Waghmare (MNS)
Kalina
Amarjit Singh (BJP)
Sanjay Potnis (Thackeray Group)
Sandeep Hutgi (MNS)
Bandra East
Zeeshan Siddiqui (Ajit Pawar Group)
Varun Sardesai (Thackeray Group)
Tripti Sawant (MNS)
Bandra West
Ashish Shelar (BJP)
Asif Zakaria (Congress)
Aziz Qureshi (BSP)
Anushaktinagar
Sana Malik (Ajit Pawar Group)
Fahad Ahmed (Sharad Pawar Group)
Chembur
Tukaram Kate (Shinde Group)
Prakash Phapankar (Thackeray Group)
Mauli Thorway (MNS)