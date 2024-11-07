Mumbai Suburban Assembly Constituency: 26 Constituencies and 315 Candidates in Fray in Suburbs in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election

A total of 4,140 candidates from various political parties, including major alliances like the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have filed nomination papers for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20. On Monday, November, 2,983 candidates withdrew their candidatures from 7,078, leaving 5 2,983 candidates in the race.

In the Mumbai suburbs, 315 candidates are contesting across 26 constituencies for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections 2024. These seats are considered crucial in shaping the next government in Maharashtra. Parties winning the majority of seats in the Mumbai suburbs are believed to gain a significant advantage in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Also Read | Maha Vikas Aghadi Election Campaign Song Video: MVA Releases New Theme Song for Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

Both the Mahayuti and the MVA have set their sights on the 26 key constituencies in the Mumbai suburbs. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP fielded candidates in 12 seats, the Shiv Sena contested in 9 seats, and the MVA-allied Congress contested in 3 seats. One seat each went to the NCP and the Samajwadi Party.

Maharashtra will have single-phase voting on 288 seats, and the total number of voters in the state is around 9.63 crore. Voting in the state is scheduled to take place on November 20, while the votes and results will be counted and announced on November 23.

Assembly Constituency Mahayuti Candidate MVA Candidate MNS, Others Borivali Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP) Sanjay Bhosle (Thackeray Group) Kunal Mainkar (MNS) Dahisar Manisha Chaudhary (BJP) Vinod Ghosalkar (Thackeray Group) Mahesh Farkase (MNS) Thane Prakash Surve (Shinde Group) Udesh Patekar (Thackeray Group) Vikas Shirsat (Deprived) Kandivali Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP) Kalu Budhelia (Congress) Dinesh Salvi (MNS) Charkop Yogesh Sagar (BJP) Yashwant Singh (Congress) Dilip Lingayat (Deprived) Malad Vinod Shelar (BJP) Aslam Sheikh (Congress) Ajay Rokde (Disqualified) Jogeshwari East Nisha Waikar (Shinde Group) Anant (Baby) Male (Thackeray Group) Parameshwar Ranshur (Deprived) Dindoshi Sanjay Nirupam (Shinde Group) Sunil Prabhu (Thackeray Group) Bhaskar Parab (MNS) Goregaon Vidya Thakur (BJP) Samir Desai Samir Desai (Shiv Sena UBT)

Versova Bharti Lovekar (BJP) Harun Khan (Thackeray Group) Sandesh Desai (MNS) Andheri West Amit Satam (BJP) Ashok Jadhav (Congress) Patitapavan Nitya (BSP) Andheri East Murji Patel (Shinde Group) Rituja Latke (Thackeray Group) Sanjeev Kumar Kalkori (Deprived) Mulund Mihir Kotecha (BJP) Rakesh Shetty (Congress) Pradeep Shirsat (Deprived) Vikroly Suvarna Karanje (Shinde Group) Sunil Raut (Thackeray Group) Vishwajit Dholam Bhandup West Ashok Patil (Shinde Group) Ramesh Korgaonkar (Thackeray Group) Shirish Sawant (MNS) Ghatkopar West Ram Kadam (BJP) Sanjay Bhalerao (Thackeray Group) Ganesh Chukkal (MNS) Ghatkopar East Parag Shah (BJP) Rakhi Jadhav (Sharad Pawar Group) Sandeep Kulthe (MNS) Mankhurd Shivajinagar Nawab Malik (Ajit Pawar Group)



Suresh (Bullet) Patil (Shinde Group) Abu Azmi (SP) Jagdish Khandekar (MNS) Vileparle Parag Alwani (BJP) Sandeep Naik (Thackeray Group) Julie Shende (MNS)