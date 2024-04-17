Mumbai: Survey of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Slums Complete, SRA to Release Eligibility Lists Soon

Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has completed the survey of houses in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar. Therefore, the eligibility of these homes will now be determined and the lists will be released soon.

It has been decided to develop 33.15 hectares of land in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and rehabilitate about 16,575 slum dwellers there. The rehabilitation will be carried out through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the SRA. The SRA had started a survey of slums in the area on March 15.

An additional 5,000 homes will be available

Meanwhile, the survey work of 1694 huts along the Eastern Freeway has been completed. Officials also informed that the draft lists of these huts will be released this week. With this project, the MMRDA will get the land required for the Eastern Expressway expansion project free of cost. About 2,000 residents of the area will also be rehabilitated. The scheme will also provide an additional 5,000 houses to MMRDA.

1) The SRA has completed the survey work. The biometrics of the residents have been completed. However, some residents have yet to submit their documents.

2) Some residents have moved to their villages due to holidays. This has led to delays in submitting documents. Therefore, the SRA has given time to these residents to submit the documents.

3) The process is planned to be completed within the next month, officials said. The SRA will then release the list of eligible residents.