Mumbai: Swedish flyer held for molesting IndiGo crew member

A Swedish national, 63, was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old cabin crew member on board a four-hour IndiGo flight from Bangkok.

The passenger Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg was heading to Mumbai on the 6E-1052 Indigo Flight from the capital city of Thailand. He misbehaved with the air hostess while serving meals. The passenger started behaving unruly when the flight attendant informed him that there was no food on board.

He agreed to take a chicken dish and when the air hostess approached him with the POS machine to make the payment, on the pretext of swiping the card, he held the air hostess's hand inappropriately. When she protested, he stood up from the seat and molested the Indigo staff in front of other passengers, according to the woman's statement to the police.

When the flight landed, the IndiGo security officer and CISF officials were informed and Westberg was handed over to

police. Westberg is the eighth unruly flyer arrested in the last three months. In all of 2022, police arrested six.