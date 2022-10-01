Mumbai: Taxi, auto fare increase comes into effect from today

The base fare for auto and taxi (Kaali-peeli) in Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai are set to increase from today. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) had on 27 September announced the hike of ₹3 and Rs2 in the taxi and auto base fare respectively.

The last fare revision was done in March last year. AL Quadros, president of Taximen Union, said that the revised fare hike is not as per the Khatau Committee report. The taxi fare should have been Rs 29, however, they are giving Rupee 1 less. “If we want the hike as per the said committee report, it will take more time, and eventually the taxi and auto drivers will be at loss. Therefore, we accept the revised fare offered by the government,” he stated.