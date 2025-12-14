Mumbai Thane Traffic Update: Kalwa Kharegaon Underpass on NH-3 Closed from Dec 15 to Jan 9 – Check Alternate Routes & Details
December 14, 2025 17:28 IST
The Thane Police have issued a traffic advisory for motorists due to the construction of an underpass at Kharegaon in Kalwa on National Highway No. 3 along the Vadape–Thane stretch. This underpass forms part of the ongoing infrastructure development on the Mumbai–Nashik corridor. As per the official announcement, the construction work at Kharegaon will be executed in two phases to ensure systematic progress. Commuters using this busy highway are advised to plan their travel in advance, as temporary restrictions will be enforced to facilitate smooth execution of the project and ensure safety at the construction site.
According to an official circular shared by the Thane Police on X, the traffic restrictions will be effective round the clock from December 15 at 12 pm until January 9 at 1 am. During this period, several routes near the Kharegaon underpass will remain closed for general traffic. However, the advisory clearly states that the restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade units, and other authorised services, to ensure uninterrupted emergency response and public safety.
Road Closures and Alternate Routes
Vehicles heading towards Kharegaon from the Mumbai–Nashik Highway via the Kharegaon underpass will be closed at the underpass. Alternate route: Take a left turn from Kharegaon Band Toll Plaza and proceed via Gammon Parsik Circle.
Vehicles travelling downwards and towards Khorgaon from the Nashik–Mumbai Highway at Kharegaon underpass will be restricted. Alternate route: Take a left turn at Saket Cut and continue via Saket Complex and Creek Naka.
Vehicles moving towards Bhiwandi from Kharegaon using the underpass, as well as vehicles heading towards Thane from Kharegaon underpass, will be closed. Alternate route: Use Kharegaon Parsik Circle, Gammon Circle and Kharegaon Band Toll Plaza. Vehicles heading towards Thane city should proceed via Kharegaon and Kalwa Naka.