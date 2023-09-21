Mumbai: Three held with charas worth Rs 1.43 crore

The Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell arrested three persons allegedly with 4.773 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1.43 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The three persons were held from Wadala West and Sewri by the Bandra unit of the ANC on a specific tip off, he said. The charas was smuggled from another state for distribution here. Probe into the details of this peddling network is underway, he added.

In another incident, Police seized 300 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup and 10,600 tablets of Alprazolam from two men in Thane city of Maharashtra, an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said. The value of the seizure is estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 lakh, the official said.

The two men were nabbed when they were moving suspiciously near Dahisar Road on Monday, the official said, adding the police found 300 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup worth Rs 1,50,000 and 10,600 tablets of Alprazolam worth Rs 3.66 lakh from the possession of the duo.