Mumbai to bid adieu to iconic red double-decker buses on September 15

An official from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking announced on Tuesday that Mumbai's iconic red double-decker buses, which have served as a vital component of the city's public transportation network for over eight decades, will be withdrawn from service this week.

The open-deck double-decker buses, which have served as sightseeing buses for tourists since the 1990s, will also disappear from the city streets in the first week of October, he said. As these buses are going off the roads forever, commuter groups and bus enthusiasts have urged BEST to preserve at least two of these iconic vehicles at its Anik depot-based museum and have written to the Maharashtra chief minister, tourism minister and the BEST administration.

Currently, just seven double-decker buses, including three open-deck buses are left in the BEST's fleet. As these vehicles are completing 15 years of their codal life, the double-decker buses will forever go off roads from September 15, while the open-deck buses will be pulled out on October 5, a BEST spokesperson said.

To prevent the double-decker buses from going under the hammer, a commuters' body ''Aapli BEST Aaplyasathi'' has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and the BEST's general manager urging them to stop these buses from meeting the same fate as trams, which were the first mode of public transport in the city.

We have requested them to preserve the last two red double-decker buses and put them on display at the BEST's museum for tourists and future generations, said Rupesh Shelatkar, president of the commuters group, claiming that so far, no politician or bureaucrat has responded to their letters.

The introduction of red double-decker buses into the city's public transportation system dates back to 1937, and over the years, they have evolved into an emblematic symbol of the city itself. Interestingly, these iconic buses have also made appearances in Bollywood songs that depict Mumbai's vibrant essence.

During the early 1990s, the BEST boasted a fleet of approximately 900 double-decker buses. However, this number gradually dwindled after the mid-90s. Citing the substantial operating costs involved, the BEST administration ceased the acquisition of double-decker buses after 2008. Starting in February this year, the BEST embarked on a journey to replace these iconic buses with leased battery-operated double-decker buses in striking red and black livery. As of now, around 25 such buses have been introduced as part of this transition.