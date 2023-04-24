Mumbai to experience partly cloudy skies, possible rainfall ahead

Today, there is a possibility of Mumbai and its surrounding areas being partly cloudy. However, it is likely that there could be instances of rainfall or thunderstorms within the city for the next three days.

As of Monday morning, the temperature in Mumbai is recorded at 27.4°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 79%.

IMD's district-wise forecast suggests that Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are expected to experience dry weather conditions on April 24th.

According to the IMD, Mumbai's weather is expected to have a partially clear sky on Monday. However, there could be instances of rain or thundershowers in the afternoon or evening on April 25th, 26th, and 27th. The weather agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35°C and 24°C respectively.