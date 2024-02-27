Mumbai To Face 15% Water Cut till March 5

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a 15% water cut for the entire city of Mumbai, including eastern and western suburbs, starting at midnight on Tuesday, February 27, and lasting until Tuesday, March 5.

The decision follows a fire at the Pise water pumping station on Monday, which significantly impacted the city's water supply. Eastern suburbs and parts of south Mumbai experienced a complete water outage on Tuesday.

While 14 of the 20 water pumps were operational by Tuesday afternoon, restoring water supply to eastern suburbs gradually, numerous societies faced severe shortages due to the late notice (Monday midnight) given for the 100% cut, limiting their ability to store water or arrange tankers.

On Monday night, the BMC announced a complete water cut for Mulund, Bhandup, Vikroli, Gharkopar, Chembur, Dadar, Parel (encompassing most eastern suburbs) and other areas of south Mumbai supplied by the Bhandarwada reservoir. Several western suburbs also experienced a 30% water cut.

Despite ongoing efforts to restore normal water supply in the most affected areas, the BMC stated that repairs and recommissioning of pumps at the Pise station will necessitate the citywide 15% cut.

The BMC urged citizens to cooperate and use water resources judiciously. Mumbai receives 3,800 million liters per day (MLD) of water from reservoirs in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.