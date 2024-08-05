Mumbai to Konkan: ST Buses in High Demand Ahead of Ganpati Festival; 2,031 Buses Reserved

Travelers heading to Konkan from Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar to celebrate Ganapati Bappa are primarily choosing State Transport (ST) buses. So far, a total of 2,031 extra buses have been added, and reservations for 1,301 bus groups have already been completed. In response to which ST Corporation has decided to release 4,300 extra buses between September 2nd and 7th this year for the Ganpati festival.

Along with individual reservations, group reservations are also being offered with a 100% discount for Amrit senior citizens and a 50% discount for senior citizens and women. Starting from September 2, these extra buses will depart from major bus stations in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

Every year, ST provides services for people traveling to Konkan for the Ganapati festival. This year, around 4,300 extra buses will be deployed by ST, out of which 2,031 buses have already been reserved. Employees will work under the supervision of senior ST officers at bus stations and stops to ensure smooth traffic flow. Additionally, vehicle repair teams will be deployed on the highways in Konkan to address any issues.