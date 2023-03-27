Several parts Mumbai to witness water supply shortage

A major water pipeline was damaged during the construction of a water culvert near the Mulund Octroi Checkpost on Monday afternoon, causing a water supply shortage in several areas of Mumbai, according to the BMC Disaster Control.

The 2,345 mm Mumbai-2 mainline, which supplies water from the Pise-Panjrapur Treatment Plant Complex, was damaged while the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) was working at Hariom Nagar.

When the pipeline burst, a massive water jet was seen shooting at least 20 metres upwards, and lakhs of litres of precious drinking water flowed into the gutters, flooding some of the surrounding low-lying areas. The BMC has begun repair work and has turned off the water supply on the affected pipeline.

Consequently, the BMC will impose a 15 per cent water cut in almost half of the city, comprising most parts of south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs for 48 hours starting from 10 p.m. on March 27 till 10 p.m. on March 29.

The areas that will be hit are the BMC’s Wards T (Mulund east-west), S (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli east), N (Vikhroli west, Ghatkopar east-west, L (Kurla east), M East/West – Entire region, in the eastern suburbs.

The entire A, B, E, F-North and F-South areas in south Mumbai will experience a 15% water cut, including posh residential, business, trading, and commercial hubs, as well as important state and central government administration offices located in various areas.

The BMC Disaster Control has asked everyone to use water sparingly over the next few days and to cooperate with the civic authorities.