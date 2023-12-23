Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory in View of 'Umang 2023’ at Jio Convention Center; Check Complete Details

In preparation for the UMANG-2023 program hosted at the Jio World Convention Center in Bandra (E), Mumbai, on the 23rd day of December, significant traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure a seamless experience for participants and attendees. The traffic arrangements, effective from 14:00 hrs on December 23, 2023, until 01:00 hrs on December 24, 2023, are designed to prevent inconvenience to the public.

The following traffic arrangements have been established:

Vehicular traffic (excluding event vehicles) from Laxmi Tower Junction, via Dhirubhai Ambani Square Avenue Lane-3 to Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Dimond Junction, Hotel Trident, and towards MTNL Kurla will be prohibited as required. Vehicles from Dhirubhai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol Pump heading to BKC Connector Bridge from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction, and the BKC area will be prohibited as per requirements (excluding event vehicles). Traffic from Bharat Nagar, One BKC (excluding event vehicles), will be restricted from Kautilya Bhavan, preventing movement towards Jio World Convention Centre, American Consulate, and MTNL Junction. Vehicles from MTNL Junction (excluding event vehicles) at Signature/Suntech Building towards Jio World Convention Centre, American Consulate, and BKC Connector Bridge will be prohibited as needed. Traffic (excluding event vehicles) from Ambani Square towards Jio World Convention Center, American Consulate, and BKC Connector Bridge will be prohibited as required.

To avoid inconvenience to citizens & smooth functioning of vehicular traffic during ‘Umang 2023’ at Jio Convention Center, following traffic arrangements have been done. #MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/1x4UcuHdKi — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 22, 2023

Optional Routes for Commuters:

Vehicles from One BKC can take a left turn from Laxmi Tower Junction and proceed towards Dimond Gate No. 8. They can then take a right turn from NABARD junction and proceed through Dimond junction, Dhirubhai Ambani Square/Indian Oil Petrol pump, routing into the BKC premises. Vehicles from Kurla MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, Diamond Junction can proceed through Dhirubhai Ambani Square Junction/Indian Oil Petrol Pump. They can make a right turn near Indian Oil Petrol Pump, proceed to Dimond Junction, and make a right turn at NABARD Junction. Through Dimond Gate No. 8 opposite Laxmi Tower Junction, they will proceed to the BKC premises. Commuters can take the route from Kautilya Bhavan by making a right turn ahead at Avenue One road, behind the American Consulate, and through Dhirubhai Ambani School to reach their desired destination. For those coming from Signature/Suntech Building, they can make a right turn at Dhirubhai Ambani School, proceed through Avenue 1 road behind the American Consulate, and make a right turn at Kautilya Bhavan Building to reach their desired destination. Traffic from Ambani Square can take the route by making a left turn at Diamond Junction through BKC road, left turn at NABARD Junction, and finally through Diamond Gate No. 8 from Lakshmi Tower Junction to reach their desired destination.

These traffic arrangements aim to facilitate the smooth conduct of the UMANG-2023 program while providing alternative routes for commuters during the specified period.