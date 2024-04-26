Mumbai Traffic Police Suspends License of 32,658 Auto Drivers For Refusing Nearby Fares

The Mumbai Traffic Department recently initiated a focused campaign spanning from April 8th to April 22nd, aimed at addressing the issue of numerous drivers declining fares, operating auto-rickshaws without proper uniforms, and lacking insurance coverage.

Particularly in Mumbai's suburbs, the Traffic Police frequently field complaints regarding auto-rickshaw conduct. Instances of drivers stationed outside key locations such as shopping centers, hospitals, and railway stations persistently turning down short-distance fares through various excuses are commonly reported.

Throughout this period, individuals have been known to cite various excuses when approached for fare collection, asserting issues such as low fuel levels or impending shift closures. Over the course of the campaign, a significant total of 52,189 interventions were made against rickshaw drivers across a spectrum of infractions.

Among these actions, the Traffic Department has targeted 32,658 rickshaw drivers who declined nearby fares and 5,268 drivers operating without proper uniforms. Furthermore, enforcement was carried out against 8,650 drivers found exceeding passenger limits, along with 5,613 instances of other rule violations among rickshaw operators.