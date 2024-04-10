Mumbai Traffic Update: Overturned Container Slows Thane-Belapur Road; Commuters Advised MIDC Diversion

Early Wednesday morning, commuters traveling along Thane-Belapur Road encountered a hindrance as an overturned container on the divider near Ghansoli disrupted the flow of traffic on Thane lane. As a result, traffic in the area is currently moving at a slow pace. Those commuting between Belapur and Mahape, with destinations in Thane and Mumbai, are being advised to opt for an alternate route via MIDC starting from the Sarovar Portico Hotel.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A heavy traffic jam witnessed in front of Ghansoli railway station on Navi Mumbai-Thane Belapur Road after a truck overturned on the flyover earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/uU6zlvdBuM — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

The Rabale traffic unit has reported that the container, carrying 18 tonnes of cargo, cannot be immediately removed due to damage to its body. Plans are underway to bring in an empty container to transfer the goods, following which the affected container and debris will be cleared.

Also Read| Thane Weather Update: City To Face Prolonged Heatwave, Maximum Temperature Soaring to 39 Degrees Celsius Today

The incident has caused a slowdown in traffic heading towards Thane and Mumbai, as the container toppled while ascending the flyover in Ghansoli.

