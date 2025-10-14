Mumbai Train Stone-Pelting: Miscreants Target Koyna Express and Sainagar Shirdi Express Near Ambernath

Two separate incidents of stone-pelting on mail express trains occurred between Ambernath and Badlapur railway stations on Monday night, creating panic among passengers for a brief period. According to officials, unidentified miscreants targeted two express trains while they were passing through the area. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in the incidents, though the attacks caused momentary fear and disruption among commuters on the route.

The Central Railway authorities stated that the trains involved in the stone-pelting were the Koyna Express and the Sainagar Shirdi Express. The incidents took place late at night, resulting in broken windows and shattered glass panes in a few coaches. The damage, however, did not affect train operations or lead to any casualties.

Following reports from passengers, the railway police were immediately informed about the incidents. Teams from Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the site and conducted an inspection. Both teams have launched an investigation to identify and trace the culprits behind the stone-pelting incidents.