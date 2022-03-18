Mumbai: Two advocates sent to judicial custody in connection with extortion case

Two advocates were sent to judicial custody in connection with an extortion case in Mumbai on Thursday.

A senior official of the Mumbai police said, "Two advocates have been sent to judicial custody in connection with an extortion case. The remaining four including a woman are on the run and the police looking for them."

A case has been registered against all six accused at the Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai.

