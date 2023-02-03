Mumbai University postpones all exams as non-teaching staff body boycotts work
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2023 12:51 PM 2023-02-03T12:51:54+5:30 2023-02-03T12:52:30+5:30
The Mumbai University has cancelled all its examinations, which were scheduled to be held on February 3, are being stalled idefinitely as the non-teaching staff has called a state-wide strike.
Mumbai University exams for 10 courses, including LLB, M Com, MA, B Voc are now cancelled. However, the LLB Semester 3 exam commenced today. MU has issued a circular. The university will be issuing the fresh updates regarding the exam dates or other changes (if applicable) soon.
The non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities in Maharashtra have boycotted all exam-related work, stating that their demands such as delay in the implementation of 7th Pay Commission, non-payment of arrears, and not filling vacant posts among others.
Prasad Karande, director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BEE), Mumbai University, on Thursday issued a circular and said, The winter session of exams for several graduation and post-graduation courses is ongoing, by the Mumbai University, at different centres. But the associations of non-teaching staff from non-agricultural universities across the state have boycotted all exam-related work from February 2 over their long-pending demands.
This has created problems in conducting the exams smoothly, and so it has been decided that all the exams from February 3 onwards will be called off. A corrected time-table for these exams will be issued soon." Exams by the Mumbai University, until February 2, have been held successfully.