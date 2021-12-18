Mumbai: US-returned Omicron patient had taken three doses of vaccine

The new covid variant Omicron has increased the worries of the country. Maharashtra on Friday logged eight new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally of such infections to 40, informed the State Health Department.

One patient from Mumbai had travelled to the USA tested positive for Omicron variant. The man aged 29 years had no symptoms and also had taken three doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

The man's covid report came positive after he got tested at the airport on November 9. Later his sample was sent for genome sequencing. Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for coronavirus, the BMC said.

"The patient has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and he has no symptoms," the civic body said in a release.

Mumbai's Omicron tally has now come to 15, including five who are from outside Mumbai. But the relief part is that 13 of these patients have already been discharged from hospitals.

All the 15 cases of omicron so far did not report severe symptoms.