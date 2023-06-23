Mumbai: Vistara passenger held for conversing plane hijack in-flight

Ritesh Sanjaykumar Juneja, a 23-year-old male passenger on a Vistara flight, was detained after crew members reported hearing him allegedly talking on the phone about plane hijacking, said Mumbai Police.

According to the police, the crew members onboard the aircraft heard the person talking about 'hijacking' on the phone. The passenger, on being questioned, said that he is mentally ill.

Sahar Police in Mumbai has filed a case under sections 336 of the Indian Penal Code (which deals with offences like spreading rumours or disturbing news) and 505(2) (which deals with crimes like endangering the lives or personal safety of others) and is looking into the incident.