Mumbai Weather Forecast: Temperature to Rise in Upcoming Days; Light Showers Likely in Thane, Palghar Next Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a rise in temperatures in Mumbai over the upcoming days, accompanied by light showers expected in the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar next week. IMD Mumbai predicts that temperatures will increase further in both Mumbai and Thane over the next few days, reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius. Today, Mumbai's maximum temperature will be 35 degrees Celsius, which will increase by 1 degree today.

The day's temperature is expected to vary between a low of 24 degrees Celsius and a high of 34 degrees Celsius, with a stable period anticipated around 28 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecasted to originate from the east-southeasterly direction, with speeds reaching approximately 9.3 km/h. Looking ahead to the upcoming week, there is a gradual decrease in minimum temperatures.

Friday's outlook predicts temperatures of around 24 degrees Celsius, followed by 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and 23 degrees Celsius in the following days. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are projected to remain between 33 to 38 degrees Celsius throughout the week, with Dadar and South Mumbai expecting highs of around 33°C during the weekend.

Pre-monsoon showers are expected in Maharashtra, with interior regions of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) likely to experience thunderstorms and light rain from April 8-10. However, coastal areas like Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar may witness minimal rainfall during this period, according to local weather reports. However, a clearer sky is expected in the coming days.

Air Quality Update:

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 97, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200 are classified as 'moderate', warranting caution.