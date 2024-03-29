Mumbai Weather Update: Back to Normal Conditions with Sunny Days Ahead

After reaching its peak temperature a few days ago, Mumbai has now settled to a more typical 28°C, marking a return to normal conditions. Mumbaikars can anticipate sunny days throughout the entire week, with the possibility of partly cloudy skies towards the evening. Today's temperatures range from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 33°C. Looking ahead, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts temperatures to remain below 36°C for the upcoming week.

IMD marked relative humidity at 73%, it has predicted clear sky for an entire week, this means Mumbaikars will continue to feel the heat in areas across South Mumbai, Western and Eastern Suburbs.

The week-long weather forecast indicates a gradual increase in minimum temperatures. IMD has forecasted the highest temperature for 31st March in the entire week. After Sunday, IMD predicted to see a minimum of 22°C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Air Quality Update

Currently, Mumbai's air quality is at a moderate level, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles standing at 115. The concentration of PM2.5 is measured at 37, which exceeds the WHO's recommended limit by 2.6 times. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values from zero to 50 are considered good, while readings between 50 and 100 indicate satisfactory air quality. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, categorized as moderate. Projections suggest that the AQI will remain within the satisfactory range throughout the week, with values ranging between 89 and 98.