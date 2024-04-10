Mumbai Weather Update: Heatwave Persists With Temperatures Steady at 32–36 Degrees Celsius

Mumbai's temperatures hovered between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius throughout the past week, a trend expected to persist in the upcoming week. Today's forecast predicts a steady minimum of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, slightly above the normal range.

Winds from the east-southeasterly direction were anticipated at 9.3 km/h, with humidity at 81%. The elevated humidity levels are likely to contribute to a hotter and stickier feel for Mumbaikars.

Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast suggests a slight rise in minimum temperatures, with Thursday reaching 24 degrees Celsius, followed by 25 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday, and remaining steady around 24-25 degrees Celsius from Sunday through Tuesday. The weekend is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

Air quality in Mumbai, despite the pleasant weather, remained in the 'Moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles recorded at 105. SAFAR-India classifies AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while 50-100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, readings from 100 to 200 fall into the 'moderate' category, advising caution.

