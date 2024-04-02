Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies and Moderate Temperatures Today

In light of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) alerts regarding a potential heatwave spanning April to June across Maharashtra, Mumbai is poised to experience clear skies and partly cloudy conditions. Today's forecast from the IMD indicates that the city and its suburbs can expect clear weather throughout the day. The minimum temperature is projected to be 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is anticipated to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead to the week, minimum temperatures are projected to gradually increase, reaching around 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday, remaining at 25-26 degrees Celsius from Friday to Tuesday.

Also Read| Maharashtra Heat Wave Alert By IMD For Next 5 Days

Humidity stands at 72%, with humid conditions expected for the entire week. High temperatures for the week are anticipated to range between 34-36°C on the Western Line, possibly reaching 37°C in some areas. Dadar and South Mumbai areas are also forecasted to experience highs near 32-33°C throughout the week.

AQI Remains in Moderate Category:

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai was recorded at 180, categorized as 'Moderate' according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are labeled 'satisfactory'. However, AQI levels between 100 and 200 are classified as 'moderate', warranting caution.