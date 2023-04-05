Mumbai: Western Railway to run additional non-AC local train services from today

In a major relief for Mumbaikars, the Western Railway is all set increase the number of local train services over suburban section from today. According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with these additional services, the total number of services will be increased from 1383 to 1394. The fast services that are being introduced from today will skip halts at Borivali and Bandra on an experimental basis.

Accordingly, there will be minor changes in the timings of some of the existing services. Meanwhile, the Western Railway had recently decided to converted six more 12-car services to 15-car services.In a press release, the Western Railway, on March 24 said that it has converted six more 12-car services to 15-car services. With this there will be 25 per cent increase in carrying capacity of each train.It had said that in an initiative to provide better train services and accommodate more passengers in trains over Mumbai Suburban section, Western Railway has decided to convert 6 local train services from 12-car to 15-car services, 3 services each in both directions.