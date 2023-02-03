Mumbai: Western Railway to undertake major block at Jogeshwari on intervening night of Feb 3, 4

The Western Railway on Friday morning announced that they will be taking a major block to carry out technical works on the intervening night of February 3 and February 4.In their press statement the railways said that the block is being undertaken on UP and DOWN slow and Harbour lines at Jogeshwari station. Conversion of route relay interlocking panel to electronic interlocking panel will be carried out between 00.40 am to 4.40 am, they said.

On the intervening night of Friday & Saturday, i.e., on February 3 and 4, 2023, a Major Block will be taken for the conversion of Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) panel to Electronic Interlocking (EI) panel at Jogeshwari station. The block will be taken on UP & DOWN Harbour & Slow lines from 00.40 hrs to 04.40 hrs," the statement read.The railways further said that all slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations and will not halt at Ram Mandir station for want of platform. "Some Borivali-Churchgate Slow trains will run fast between Borivali-Andheri-Bandra-Dadar-Mumbai Central," they added in their statement.

