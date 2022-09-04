Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall and thunderstorms

Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm and lightening lashed Mumbai after a hot and humid day on Saturday night. The citizens woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning with loud thunder and continued showers. The Central Railway said that all trains on Main, Harbour line were running normally and there was no mega block in Mumbai division today.

While the city didn't receive many showers of rain in the month of August, the start of September has been on a rainy note. Netizens took to social media to report about thundering, storms, and lightning as the city is in the midst of the Ganpati Celebrations. One user said that there has been crazy thunderstorms going on over Mumbai since 7:30 am while another user slammed the MeT department for their failed prediction. Some users also shared beautiful pictures of the sky as the city welcomed the rains.