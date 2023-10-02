Mumbai: Woman from Kenya held at airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.63 crore

A woman from the United Kingdom has been apprehended by the Mumbai Customs department on charges of smuggling 3.4 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.63 crore, which she allegedly brought into India from Kenya.

Sahra Mohamed Omar, a resident of Nairobi, Kenya's Captain Mongai Street, has been named as the defendant. Omar was stopped near the departure gate of the Customs arrival baggage hall when she crossed the green channel and was moving in the direction of the main exit, according to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department.

She was holding a passport issued by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland which was valid till 2032. She came from Nairobi to Mumbai on Kenya Airways flight number KQ202 on September 30,” a Customs officer said. The officer added that the Customs officials examined Omar’s baggage and recovered 17 pieces of 22-carat gold melted bars, which were concealed in her innerwear, and various jewellery of 21-carat gold concealed in her body, Hindustan Times reported.

During interrogation, she admitted to having smuggled the gold, Customs sources claimed. The officers are trying to extract more information about her handler in the racket. The police recorded her arrest, booked her under relevant sections of the Customs Act and produced her before a holiday court Sunday.