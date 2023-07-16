Mumbai: Woman swept away by wave at Bandstand while taking selfie with husband

A horrific video of a 27-year-old lady dying after being hit by a wave of water while taking a selfie with her husband at Bandstand, Bandra, Mumbai, appeared on social media on Sunday.

The woman was taking a selfie with her husband standing on a stone by the sea and then a big sea wave hit her in which the woman was swept away while the husband was saved by the people standing there, they added. The fire department and police teams arrived to the scene and began looking for the woman after learning about the tragedy, but they were unable to save her. The woman was identified as Jyoti Sonar. Her husband, Mukesh Sonar.

The woman's husband Mukesh is a resident of Gautam Nagar and works as technician in a private company. He said, I tried my best to save her, When the fourth wave hit us from behind, I lost my balance and we both fell and a man held my leg as I grabbed my wife's saree, but could not save her.