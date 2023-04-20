Mumbai: YouTuber threatened by fake profile, 2 arrested

Two young men from Vasai and Virar have been arrested by the Santacruz police for blackmailing a 25-year-old YouTuber by creating a fake profile and uploading obscene photos on Instagram and Reddit on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Nandlal Badela (20) and Ankur Deb (19).

Badela uploaded morphed pictures on the victim's Reddit site and demanded money, while Ankur Deb created a fake profile of her on Instagram. The incident took place on September 9 last year, and the accused threatened the victim by posting obscene pictures on social media.

After being constantly threatened and extorted for money by the accused, the YouTuber approached the Santacruz police. With the guidance of senior police officials, a team of inspectors and constables was formed to investigate the case. According to a police officer, the accused, who received the money through bank accounts, reside in Vasai and Virar.