Mumbai’s air quality goes into poor quality

The maximum city’s air quality deteriorated again and inched closer to ‘poor’ category after a brief respite. The city’s overall air quality remained in the ‘moderate' category but was in ‘poor’ zone in several regions of the city on Sunday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 206 and remained in the poor category. The temperature has been recorded at 33°C and the humidity at 62 percent.

The air quality in Pune dipped amid cold wave to poor with an AQI of 171. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 132. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 132 while Kolkata stood at 186. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 112 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 87. Delhi's AQI was 'poor' with the figure standing at 249 today.