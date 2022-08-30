Mumbai’s Bandra West mandal recreates 52-foot Pashupatinath temple for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai, which is famous for recreating prominent temples at the annual Ganesh festival, has created a 52-feet replica of Kathmandu’s famous Pashupatinath temple this year. This Ganesh mandal is also known for its use of colourful lights in various formations that draws huge crowds. Last year, the organisers had successfully created a replica of Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath temple. The year before, which was also the mandal’s silver jubilee, saw them crafting a replica of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s Wada (residence) in Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile, across the country preparations are on in full swing to prepare for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Earlier, the first look of Mumbai's iconic Ganesha of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was unveiled yesterday.The Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and one of the most visited Ganesh idols in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaug to offer prayers to the Lalbaugcha Raja. Located in Central Mumbai, the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has been installing the Ganesha idol at its pandal since 1934. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin in the country on August 31 and will end with Ganesh pratima visarjan on September 9.