Mumbai's Churchgate railway station to be renamed after India's first RBI Governor

The Churchgate railway station in Mumbai will soon be called as 'Chintamanrao Deshmukh station', named after the first governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) CD Deshmukh.

The first national executive meeting of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which was declared the original Shiv Sena by the Election Commission last week, was held on Tuesday. The meeting passed a resolution to rename the Churchgate railway station after the former RBI governor and Union Finance Minister CD Deshmukh.

Chintaman Dwarkanath Deshmukh, also known as C D Deshmukh, was the first Indian Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He joined RBI in 1939 and served as its Secretary to the Board, Deputy Governor and the Governor. In August 1943, he was appointed as Governor of the RBI and served in that position till 1949. Deshmukh is one of the eight Deputy Governors of the Bank who have gone on to become its Governor.

Born on January 14, 1896, in Nategaon, Maharashtra, CD Deshmukh completed his education at the University of Bombay, where he studied economics and statistics. In 1915, he went to England for graduation in Natural Sciences. After completing his degree, he joined Indian Civil Service and served in various capacities in the British Indian government, including as undersecretary to the government, Deputy Commissioner and Settlement Officer and as secretary to the Secretary-General at the Second Round Table Conference of 1931, later becoming secretary to the finance and public works department