Mumbai`s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo welcomes three baby Penguins



Mumbai`s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo has become the centre of attraction after the birth of three Penguins.

The newborns have been named Alexa, Flashand Bingo. People are very excited to see them, Biologist at Byculla Zoo, Dr Abhishek Satam said.

On November 19 Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan Zoo completed 160 years. Dr Satam said around Diwali, the zoo saw its highest-ever visitor count of 31,000 in a single day. The steady uptick in footfall is also responsible for good revenue for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).