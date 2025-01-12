Municipal Elections: Narayan Rane Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Decision to Contest Local Body Elections Alone

BJP MP Narayan Rane criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray following the party's announcement to contest the upcoming local body elections independently. Rane claimed that Thackeray's political influence had significantly weakened, stating that the Shiv Sena (UBT) no longer had the strength to succeed on its own.

The announcement, made by Sanjay Raut on Saturday, raised doubts about the unity of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Raut explained that the decision was motivated by the limited opportunities for party workers within the alliance and the desire for organizational growth. He emphasized that the MVA and INDIA bloc were formed specifically for the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, not for local body polls.

Reacting to this, Rane remarked that Uddhav Thackeray, who once spoke with confidence, now faced a diminished political presence. He questioned the viability of the Shiv Sena (UBT) contesting alone, pointing out that in just two and a half years, the party had lost much of what was achieved under Balasaheb Thackeray over 46 years. Rane further suggested that the party no longer had the capability to succeed on its own.

The announcement also came amid speculation about a possible softening of criticism between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP. Rane, however, downplayed these rumors, saying that senior leaders would make the necessary decisions and that he would accept whatever the outcome was. He refrained from commenting on whether the BJP would also contest the elections independently.