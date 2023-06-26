Muslim Congress leaders request Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to change upcoming Bakrid holiday

Congress leaders Arif Naseem Khan and Mudassar Patel have demanded that the state government change the Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid holiday from June 28 to June 29. According to a TOI report, in separate letters to chief minister Eknath Shinde, Khan and Patel have requested him to approve a holiday for June 29, instead of June 28 as mentioned in the state's calendar for holidays.

The first day of Bakrid this year, according to sighting of the new moon, is on June 29 while the state government has declared the holiday on June 28. We have requested the CM to order a change of the holiday date and issue a fresh GR regarding this. Hope our genuine demand will be met," said Patel. The festival of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, 2023. Also known as the 'festival of sacrifice', it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours and the poor. Many Muslims feel that they have a duty to ensure that all Muslims can enjoy a meat-based meal during this holiday.