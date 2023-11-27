Muslim leaders in Maharashtra demand 5% reservation in education

After Maratha and Dhangars, one more community protest for reservation. Muslim community demands to restrain their 5% reservation in education quota in Maharashtra. If their requirements are not addressed, then they have to come on the streets. The executive committee meeting was held in Pune to put forward their demands. They demand that every Urdu school in Maharashtra should teach Arabic language.

All India Ulema Board (AIUB) held a meeting in Pune. On Saturday, while speaking to press, Wakf unit Saleem Sarang, Chief of AIUB said, "We have discussed many issues and made a formal plea to the government to address them. He further continued saying we must tell one and all, that Muslims were not able to ensure the win of someone, but surely it can defeat anyone...time has come, government needs to address our demands."

No response from the government

"We tried to connect with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy Chief Minister-Devendra Fadnvis and Ajit Pawar, but haven't received any response. We hope that they will hear us. While lashing out at previous government"

Sarang said, "Though the Court has already approved 5% of reservation in education for the Muslim community, to date, no government has implemented it."

Know the importance of Arabic reservation.

Sarang said that while applying for jobs in Gulf countries, the Arabic language will increase the weight of their resume. So this langaunge will beneficial for Muslim students.