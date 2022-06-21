MVA crisis not only because of Fadnavis' strategy, people also dissatisfied: BJP's Pravin Darekar

BJP leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council LoP Pravin Darekar took a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as the ruling side faced the threat of a coup from its own MLAs. Speaking to news agency ANI, Darekar said, "MVA government couldn't do anything in the public interest. People and public representatives are dissatisfied...In MLC polls, all five of our candidates won. This isn't happening only because of Devendra Fadnavis' strategy but people are also dissatisfied with this government."

In view of Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and apparently camping in Gujarat along with some party MLAs after the state Legislative Council polls, a Maharashtra Congress minister claimed that Shinde was colluding with the BJP because he wants to become the deputy chief minister. The Minister of Urban Development of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and 10 other Shiv Sena MLAs have fallen off the grid. Sources suggest that Shinde, along with other Sena lawmakers, has moved into the luxury hotel in the Surat district of BJP-ruled Gujarat. The MLAs have reportedly checked into The Grand Bhagwati Hotel in Surat.

