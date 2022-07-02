MVA fields Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi for Maha Assembly Speaker post

Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar for the Maharashtra Assembly's Speaker post.

Elections for the same will be held tomorrow, July 3.

Now there will be a direct battle between BJP's Rahul Narvekar and Shiv Sena's Rajan Salvi for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. BJP has given a chance to Rahul Narvekar for the post of Assembly Speaker. However, Mahavikas Aghadi did not field a candidate till the last moment. With the last half hour left for filing nominations, the Mahavikas Aghadi met. In this meeting, the name of Rajan Salvi was finally sealed.

Rajan Salvi has recently been given the post of Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena. He has expressed confidence that he will win this election. While many Shiv Sena MLAs joined the Shinde faction, Rajan Salvi remained in the Shiv Sena as a loyalist. That is why he is said to have got this opportunity. Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Jayant Patil and Sunil Prabhu were present while filling the application of Salvi.