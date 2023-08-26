"MVA government planned to jail Fadnavis with false charges": Claims Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Saturday that the former MVA government had intentionally devised a plan to create untrue accusations against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and others. This was an effort to put them in jail.

Shinde's remarks came during a press briefing in Mumbai after a Mumbai court accepted the CBI's closure report in a case of alleged phone tapping that occurred when the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power.

Shinde claimed, "The then MVA government had misused power and aimed to imprison BJP leaders by levelling various charges against them. A calculative move was on by the then government to level charges against Navneet Rana, Narayan Rane, Girish Mahajan, Kangna Ranaut and others, with the intention of putting them behind bars. The same was planned for the Fadnavis also."

He emphasized that clarity has now surfaced, as the people of Maharashtra can distinguish between truth and falsehood. Shinde also anticipated that NCP chief Sharad Pawar would eventually align with the decisions endorsed by Ajit Pawar, who is part of the current BJP-Shiv Sena government.