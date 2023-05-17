MVA govt in Maharashtra was totally corrupt, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said dubbing the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was totally corrupt, he alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation paused all the good works.

Nadda was addressing a function here organised by the BJP and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes. Having a good leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps, Nadda said. But now, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will address the issues of the people, the chief of BJP, which shares power in Maharashtra, said.

Nadda's itinerary includes paying respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Deonar, addressing beneficiaries of government schemes at RKB School hall on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, garlanding the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Ramabai Colony, and visiting the home of Veer Savarkar in Dadar to meet his family members. Additionally, he will have a meeting with senior RSS leaders at Yashwant Bhavan in Parel before heading to Pune to address the state executive meeting of the party on Thursday morning.