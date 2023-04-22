MVA holds meeting to plan Mumbai rally

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has scheduled a vajramuth rally to be held in Mumbai's BKC on May 1, and preparations for the event were discussed at a meeting held today at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Anil Parab, a leader from the Thackeray group, confirmed the rally's details and issued a challenge to Shiv Sena's Gulabrao Patil, who had previously threatened to disrupt the meeting. Parab invited anyone who intended to disrupt the event to attend the rally.

Anil Parab, a leader from the Thackeray group, stated that the meeting held today in Mumbai was focused on ensuring that the upcoming Vajramuth rally on May 1 is properly organized and secured. He mentioned that they have had discussions with the police commissioner and taken his suggestions and permissions into account to prevent any future issues. Parab expressed confidence that the final permission for the event will be granted soon and announced that two leaders from each party will address the gathering.

In the meantime, Parab has challenged those who are threatening to disrupt the MVA meeting. He specifically challenged Gulabrao Patil, emphasizing that their aim is to make the meeting a success, and they are putting in their best efforts towards that end.

Previously, Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil had criticized Sanjay Raut, saying “Raut should not have given us any advice on holding meetings. He never participated in any protest and doesn't know how to protest, so they should not dare to challenge us."