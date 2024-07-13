'My Goal To Make Maharashtra Economic Powerhouse Of World': PM Modi As He Inaugurates ₹30,000 Crore Projects In Mumbai

For the first time since the Lok Sabha election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Maharashtra today. PM Modi inaugurated the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project (Phase 3), which includes twin tunnels passing beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, through an online ceremony. The event took place at the Nesco Exhibition Center in Goregaon, where Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth a total of ₹30,000 crores.

During the event, the Prime Minister expressed his deep affection for Mumbai and Maharashtra, stating, "Maharashtra has a glorious history, Maharashtra has a strong present and Maharashtra has dreams of a prosperous future. Maharashtra is a state which has a very big role in building a developed India. Maharashtra has the power of industry, Maharashtra has the power of agriculture, Maharashtra has the power of the finance sector. This power has made Mumbai the financial hub of the country. Now my goal is to use this power of Maharashtra to make Maharashtra the biggest economic powerhouse of the world."

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both Deputy Chief Ministers welcomed the Prime Minister. Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, followed by Chief Minister Shinde, addressed the gathering, highlighting the development projects being carried out in coordination with the central government. They also provided details on various state government schemes. Chief Minister Shinde specifically mentioned the 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana,' aimed at the progress of women.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi greeted the people of Maharashtra, saying, "Namaskar to all my brothers and sisters of Maharashtra." He noted the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth ₹30,000 crores, emphasizing their potential to accelerate Mumbai's development. "The people have welcomed us for the third time, knowing that the NDA government can provide stability. In this third term, the NDA government will work three times harder," PM Modi declared.

He further praised Maharashtra's glorious history, strong present, and promising future. "Mumbai is the financial capital of the country, and it is my dream to make Maharashtra the powerhouse of the world," PM Modi said.