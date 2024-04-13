My Party Is Not Like ‘Your Degree’: Uddhav Thackeray Hits Out at PM Modi Over Fake Shiv Sena Remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray issued a strong retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disparaging comment about the party being a "fake Shiv Sena." Thackeray stated firmly that his party was not like "your degree".

Addressing a campaign rally in Boisar near Mumbai in support of his party's Palghar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Bharti Kamdi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made bold assertions. Thackeray predicted that the opposition INDIA coalition would surpass the 300-seat mark and emerge victorious over the BJP in the upcoming elections. Additionally, he pledged to abolish the Vadhavan port project in Palghar district, citing strong opposition from local fishermen.

Accusing the Union government and BJP of bias, Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack, alleging that beneficial projects were being diverted to Gujarat while Maharashtra was burdened with environmentally harmful initiatives. Promising local development, Thackeray assured the establishment of a new airport in Palghar.

The Shiv Sena, founded by the Shiv Sena pramukh (Bal Thackeray) to fight for the rights of sons of soil, is being called fake. It is not your degree to call it fake, Thackeray said. Earlier this week, at a rally in Maharashtra, Modi had dubbed the Thackeray-led Sena as fake. "INDIA alliance partner DMK is talking about finishing Sanatan and linking Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue. And the Congress and the fake Shiv Sena are calling the same people for rallies in Maharashtra, the PM had said.

Thackeray revealed that he had personally visited the Vadhavan area in the late 90s and engaged with the local villagers and fishermen. Following these interactions, he relayed their strong opposition to the port project to his father, Sena chief Bal Thackeray. Recalling his father's response, Thackeray stated that Bal Thackeray had firmly advocated for the project's cancellation.

If you are going ahead with the Vadhavan project by not taking into consideration the concerns of people, then go ahead. We will run the people's bulldozer over this government, Thackeray said.