Nagar Panchayat Election Result 2022: NCP wins 12 seats in Karjat Nagar panchayat

In the result of Karjat Nagar Panchayat Election, NCP has won under the leadership of NCP MLA Rohit Pawar. The NCP has won 12 out of 17 seats. NCP won 12 seats, Congress won 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats.

In Karjat Nagar Panchayat, which has 17 seats, due to OBC reservation, polling for 13 seats was held on December 22, while voting for the remaining 4 seats took place yesterday. Last time, out of 13 seats, one BJP candidate withdrew his candidature on time, while another BJP candidate backed the NCP and went through the voting process for 11 seats. The entire state was watching the Karjat Nagar Panchayat Election.

District - Ahmednagar

Nagar Panchayat - Karjat

Outcome-

BJP-2

Nationalist Congress Party-12

Congress-3

A total of 80.21 per cent voting took place in the voting process held yesterday for the Karjat Nagar Panchayat Election. Yesterday evening, NCP workers had celebrated the victory with fireworks.