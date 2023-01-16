Nagpur: 10 yr old boy dies after nylon string slits his throat

In Nagpur, A 10-year-old boy succumbed to injuries after his throat was slit by a nylon string being used for flying a kite in Maharashtra's Nagpur. While the incident occurred on Saturday, he died during treatment on Sunday, according to the police.

A nylon string slashed the fifth-grade student's throat as he rode his father's two-wheeler home. According to the police report, the nylon string injured the boy's respiratory tract and blood vessels as he was coming home. According to investigators, he died in a hospital on Sunday morning. An investigation was begun after a case of accidental death was registered.