Nagpur: 10 yr old boy dies after nylon string slits his throat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2023 01:05 PM 2023-01-16T13:05:37+5:30 2023-01-16T13:09:47+5:30
In Nagpur, A 10-year-old boy succumbed to injuries after his throat was slit by a nylon string being used for flying a kite in Maharashtra's Nagpur. While the incident occurred on Saturday, he died during treatment on Sunday, according to the police.
A nylon string slashed the fifth-grade student's throat as he rode his father's two-wheeler home. According to the police report, the nylon string injured the boy's respiratory tract and blood vessels as he was coming home. According to investigators, he died in a hospital on Sunday morning. An investigation was begun after a case of accidental death was registered.