Nagpur: 12-Year-Old Boy Falls to Death from 6th Floor While Fleeing Stray Dog

Nagpur, Maharashtra (July 8, 2025): A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the sixth floor of a residential building in Nagpur on Sunday while trying to escape a stray dog that had entered the premises. The boy, identified as Jayesh Bokhre, was returning to his home on the fifth floor of Dev Heights, a ten-storey building in the Kalmana area. According to the reports, Jayesh and a group of children had been playing in the building when a stray dog entered and began to chase them.

Frightened by the dog, Jayesh ran upstairs. While trying to flee, he lost his balance near an open area on the sixth floor and fell. Residents immediately rushed the boy to a hospital in Pardi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Jayesh was the only son of his parents. His sudden death has left the family in deep shock. Local residents expressed grief and frustration, blaming the civic authorities for failing to manage the issue of stray dogs despite repeated complaints.

Dev Heights is a newly built structure with several upper floors still under construction. Some families have already occupied the lower levels. Residents said the building has minimal security, and stray animals can easily enter the premises.

This is not the first incident involving stray dogs. In a similar case reported from Rajasthan earlier this year, a seven-year-old girl named Ikraana was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a field. She had been returning home with her grandfather and other children when the attack occurred.

Nagpur residents are now demanding immediate action from the municipal corporation to curb the stray dog threat. Many said they fear for the safety of their children and elderly family members.