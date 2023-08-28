Nagpur: 38-year-old man kills wife over suspicion of affair

In the Nagpur area of Maharashtra, a 38-year-old man is accused of killing his wife by slitting her throat because he thought she was having an affair.

The police have arrested Lalit Ramdas Dahat (38) for allegedly killing his wife Pranali at their house in Ambedkar Nagar area in Wadi police station limits on Sunday morning, an official said.

The victim had returned home after visiting her parents around 8.30 am, when an argument ensued between the couple. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and slit her throat, killing her on the spot, he said. Dahat then left the house and subsequently contacted a relative and a friend in the police force and informed them about the killing, he said.

The accused, who is employed as a security guard, had married the victim six years ago. He suspected her of having an affair and had secured call record details from her phone just before the murder, the official added.