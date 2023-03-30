Nagpur: 80K farmers to receive Rs 12,000 honorarium annually

In the newly released budget, the state government has planned to grant 6,000 rupees annually to impoverished, financially fragile farmers who rely on full-time agriculture. Farmers would now receive Rs 12,000 per year as a result of this.

Due to this new decision, the farmers will now get financial assistance from the central and state governments. The central government started this scheme in 2018. The Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana has been announced in the state.

Under the honorarium scheme, the state government will provide an additional amount of Rs 6,000 along with Rs 6,000 per farmer per year from the central government.

In this way, an amount of Rs 12,000 will be deposited in the farmer's account every year, which will benefit 1.15 crore farmer families. For this, an outlay of 6,900 crores is proposed in 2023–24.