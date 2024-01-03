Nagpur: Amit Sahoo's Polygraph Test Sought in Sana Khan Murder Case, Hidden Mobile and Laptop Raise Questions

Nagpur: Police in Nagpur are seeking court permission to conduct a polygraph test on Amit Sahoo, who is accused of murdering BJP official Sana Khan in August. Sahoo's alleged lack of cooperation raises concerns about hiding the truth, prompting authorities to pursue this scientific interrogation method.

A mobile phone and a laptop have been discovered at Sahoo's mother's house during a police search. Cyber experts are investigating whether the phone belongs to the deceased Khan. Sahoo allegedly murdered Khan in Jabalpur over a financial dispute. With the help of accomplices, he is accused of disposing of Khan's body in the Hiran River. Despite extensive searching, Khan's body has not been recovered. The initial claim that Khan's phone was also thrown into the river remains unverified.



Investigation into Sahoo continues, with separate cases already registered. A production warrant allows police to take him into custody for further questioning. Information obtained from the recovered devices and the polygraph test (if approved) will play a crucial role in unraveling the truth behind Khan's disappearance and alleged murder.